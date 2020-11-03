863 New COVID-19 Cases, With 2.3% Positivity Rate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:21 am |

Clalit health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in a testing center, in Modiin Illit in September. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the rate in positive coronavirus test results had dropped, but the number of confirmed infections showed a slight upward trend, with 774 new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Monday.

Health Ministry data showed 2.3% of the 34,128 test results returned positive.

The drop came the day after a military task force warned that the positive test rate had been climbing. Health Ministry data had previously shown that the positive test rate had risen from around 2% throughout last week to 2.9% on Shabbos and 3.1% on Sunday.

There are currently 9,769 people battling the virus. 622 of them are hospitalized including 382 in serious condition, 164 of them on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll currently stands at 2,580.

On Monday, the IDF said it will start offering coronavirus tests at locations that attract crowds, such as malls and office buildings, in an effort to encourage the public to get tested for COVID-19.