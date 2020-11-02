Yom Tefillah Called for Monday

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 6:02 am |

Agudas Yisroel and Torah Umesorah have joined at the behest of the Gedolim to call for a Yom Tefillah this Monday, November 2, the second Monday of BaHaB. The Yom Tefillah is a request for rachamei Shamayim at this time of challenges to Klal Yisrael in ruchniyus and gashmiyus.

Shuls are asked to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130 and 142 after Shacharis (if they have not yet said Avinu Malkeinu in Selichos for BaHaB).

Women are encouraged to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130 and 142 to their daily tefillos.

Mesivtos, batei medrash, and Bais Yaakov high schools are asked to add Avinu Malkeinu and Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130, and 142 after Shacharis.

Tinokos shel beis rabban: As per the direction of the Vaad Roshei Yeshivah of Torah Umesorah, Rebbeim and Moros should please introduce the saying of Tehillim by explaining to their classes the current need for tefillah, and then join together, via tele-conference, with children from across the nation to say Tehillim kapitlach 13, 20, 121, 130 and 142, followed by Acheinu kol beis Yisrael, using the call-in numbers displayed above.

There will be two sessions of the Tehillim to allow institutions in all time zones to participate.