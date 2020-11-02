Report: Israel’s Millionaires Largely Untouched by Coronavirus Pandemic

YERUSHALAYIM -

The coronavirus pandemic has had only a slight effect on Israel’s millionaires. According to a wealth report from Credit Suisse for this past year, the number of millionaires has dropped by only 154.

The Credit Suisse report says that as of June 2020, Israel was home to 157,286 millionaires, compared to 157,400 millionaires at the start of 2020.

According to the Swiss banking giant, which studied wealth all over the world, Israel is ranked 30th globally in terms of the number of millionaires who live there. The study also showed that Israel was home to over 10 billionaires.

The rest of the country is living more modestly. The report indicated that at the end of June 2020, the average per capita wealth in Israel was NIS 773,000 ($221,000), compared to $222,513 at the start of the year.

The total wealth of all adult Israeli citizens currently stands at $1.231 billion, a slight decrease from 2019, when it stood at $1.233 billion.