Preparing for Gishmei Brachah at the Kosel Plaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:50 am |

The Kosel, as seen at Shacharis on Monday morning. (Western Wall Heritage Foundation)

On Monday morning, more than 2,000 mispallelim arrived at the Kosel plaza, including the netz minyan and many families who came to celebrate the Bar Mitzvah of their sons.

After the gishmei brachah that came down in Yerushalayim on Sunday night, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing for tefillos in the winter, in line with the coronavirus restrictions, and has set up dedicated capsules in accordance with the guidelines with the addition of roofing to allow tefillos to continue at the Kosel, even during the rain – for the benefit of all.