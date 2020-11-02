New York State Education Department to Hold Meetings Over Instruction in Religious Schools Schools

NEW YORK -

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm |

In this July 24, 2020 file photo, public school buses are lined up at a maintenance facility. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The New York State Education Department will hold six regional meetings virtually to discuss education standards in religious and private schools.

The New York State Board of Regents is seeking to finalize new guidelines for private-school education “to develop a culturally-sensitive and efficient process by which local school authorities and the Commissioner, where required, can determine that children are receiving the education to which they are entitled.”

Private schools are required by law to provide an education “substantially equivalent” to the education they would receive in a public school.

Five of the meetings will be region-specific, and will include public and private school stakeholders, members of the Education Department, and the Board of Regents.

A sixth meeting will be open to student, parents, and alumni across the state.

A meeting on November 17th will encompass New York State, excluding New York City and the Hudson Valley region.

The meeting on December 1st will focus on Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx.

The meeting on December 2nd will concentrate on Long Island and Queens .

The meeting on December 7th will be for Hudson Valley.

The meeting on December 8th will be open to all students, parents and alumni.

The final meeting on December 9th will be about Brooklyn.