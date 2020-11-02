Chabad of Delaware Reels From Second Arson Attack

DELAWARE -

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 4:29 pm |

Firefighters at the scene of the fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on at the University of Delaware in August. (Photos from Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company)

For the second time in three months, a Chabad house in Delaware was engulfed in flames from a deliberate arson attack.

The midnight Friday fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Wilmington was extinguished quickly by police, the Algemeiner reported. The estimated cost of repairs to the building is expected to be $200.

On August 25th, the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on at the University of Delaware burnt to the ground in a terrifying three-hour fire that required 45 firefighters to extinguish. Investigation determined the fire was set deliberately. B’chasdei Hashem, no one was injured. The community raised the money to cover the $75,000 needed to reconstruction.

In a statement, the Philadelphia branch of the Anti-Defamation League said they were “deeply dismayed” by the arson. “While we are grateful the damage was limited, we know that such heinous acts cause deep fear + pain…Enough is enough. We thank the Delaware Fire Marshal for investigating this crime, and hope the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice.”