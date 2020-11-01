Virtual Forum for NYC Business Owners to Speak With Enforcement Agency

NEW YORK -

Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:17 pm |

Small business owner Jacob Green and New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch outside Mr. Green’s restaurant. (Office of Councilman Deutsch)

Councilman Chaim Deutsch, Councilman Kalman Yeger, State Senator Simcha Felder, and Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein are hosting a virtual form for small business owners to speak directly to the city’s Office of Special Enforcement. This is your opportunity to speak directly with the agencies conducting enforcement operations, and to ask questions and voice concerns.

Please sign up here and spread the word to other small business owners.

Date: Monday, November 2

Time: 6:00pm

Venue: Zoom

You must be signed up to receive the zoom login information.

Sign up 👉 https://forms.gle/cwNddky3uWZ4cBYs5