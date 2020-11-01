UAE Confirms Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement With Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 9:32 am |

An El Al’s airliner carrying Israeli and U.S. delegates approaches landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates August 31. (Ministry of Presidential Affairs/WAM/Handout via Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates state news agency reported Sunday that Abu Dhabi has given a final approval to a deal with Israel to exempt tourists from both countries from visa requirements when visiting each other.

“The Cabinet ratified a number of agreements between the government of the UAE and a number of friendly countries, including the ratification of the agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel regarding mutual exemption from entry visa requirements,” Emirati news agency WAM said in a statement.

“The agreement will consolidate the cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation, which is one of their key sectors, as well as reinforce the UAE’s international position, as it currently ranks first in the world in terms of the number of signed air transport services agreements. Under the agreement, Emirati airlines will be able to operate 28 passenger flights to Tel Aviv and unlimited flights to Eilat every week, in addition to cargo flights. As for unscheduled flights, we have agreed to not place any restrictions,” Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy said.

Flights between the UAE and Israel are expected to start in a matter of weeks and the new agreement will promote tourism and trade between the two countries.