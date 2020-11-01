Report: Mandelblit Won’t Go After Companies in PM Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 3:42 pm |

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. (FLASH90)

Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided not to indict several corporate bodies that appeared to be implicated in the corruption cases in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ is being charged, according to an unconfirmed report in Globes on Sunday night.

This will not affect the prosecution for bribery in those cases of the publisher of Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon Mozes, and the owner of the Walla news site and the Bezeq telecommunications group, Shaul Elovitch.

Although some members of the prosecutorial team have argued that normal procedure would include indicting the corporations, which profited from the allegedly illicit deals, Mandelblit decided that doing so would needlessly delay the completion of the Netanyahu trial by many months.