Corona Cabinet to Discuss Raising Fines Before Ministerial Committee

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 7:46 am |

Police at a temporary “checkpoint” in Ashdod on September 18. (Flash90)

The government approved Sunday the draft law “Special Powers – Fines,” but decided that the Coronavirus Cabinet would discuss the bill before passing it to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.

Among the fines discussed, the Cabinet suggested that

Violation of the ban on operating a place open to the public or a business – from the current NIS 5,000 to NIS 10,000.

Holding an event, party, conference, ceremony, entertainment show in violation of the regulations – from the current NIS 5,000 to NIS 20,000.

Violation of the prohibition on opening an educational institution – from the current NIS 5,000 to NIS 20,000.

The leaders of the United Torah Judaism faction, MKs Rabbi Yaakov Litzman and Rabbi Moshe Gafni, released a statement ahead of the discussion at the Cabinet meeting.

“If the proposal passes Knesset approval, the UTJ faction members will vote against the proposal in every possible forum, in the committees and in the Knesset plenum,” they said.