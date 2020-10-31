U.S. Faces Record Surge of Coronavirus Cases

(Reuters) -

A worker directs incoming traffic at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site inside the Alliant Energy Center complex, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Madison, Wisconsin, October 31. (Reuters/Bing Guan)

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States pushed hospitals closer to the brink of capacity and drove the number of infections reported on Friday to an ominous new daily world record of 100,000, four days before the U.S. presidential election.

The United States also documented its 9 millionth case to date on Friday, representing nearly 3% of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

With the country facing the final stretch of a tumultuous presidential campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. health authorities on Friday also confirmed that 100,233 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s tally set a new single-day record in U.S. cases for the fifth time in the past 10 days, surpassing the previous peak of 91,248 new infections posted a day earlier.

It also represented the world’s highest national daily toll during the pandemic, exceeding India’s 24-hour record of 97,894 set in September.

The accelerating pace of U.S. infections continued as data trickled in on Friday, with at least a dozen states individually reporting a record number of new daily cases.

Serious cases of COVID-19 were on the rise as well, as hospitals in six states reported having the most patients suffering from the disease since the pandemic started. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen over 50% in October to 46,000, the highest since mid-August.

Among the hard-hit states are those most hotly contested in the campaign between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, such as Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

More than 1,000 people died of the virus on Thursday, the third time the daily death toll had exceeded that number this month, and the pace of fatalities is expected to continue rising. COVID claimed at least 926 more deaths on Friday.

The University of Washington’s newly updated model projects the death toll, which had been holding at a monthly pace of just over 22,000 for most of October, will start climbing next month toward a new record of more than 72,000 in January.

The January projection by the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation would eclipse the nearly 61,000 fatalities in April when the pandemic first exploded in the United States and overwhelmed hospitals in New York City.

“Our hospitals cannot keep up with Utah’s infection rate. You deserve to understand the dire situation we face,” Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on Twitter, echoing officials in other states and public health experts.

Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health in Providence, Rhode Island, said the country lacks adequate testing as the infections erupt in different parts of the country.

“We are having some of the largest outbreaks that we’ve had during the entire pandemic,” Jha told Reuters in an interview. “And nine, 10 months into this pandemic, we are still largely not quite prepared.”

The pandemic remains a political football across the country, including in El Paso, Texas, where the mayor refused to comply with an order by the county’s top executive to shut down non-essential businesses, as infections rise and hospital capacity is stretched.

Mayor Dee Margo, noting that he had already reduced the capacity at which businesses may operate, cited 32,000 jobless people and 148,000 relying on food banks in his city of 700,000.

“Struggling families should not have to choose between following rules and putting food on the table,” he said at a press conference.

The county executive, Judge Ricardo Samaniego, said in a statement that he was pursuing legal options to enforce his two-week shutdown order.

Trump has repeatedly played down the virus, saying for weeks that the country is “rounding the turn,” even as new cases and hospitalizations soared. He maintained his upbeat tone in a tweet on Friday, saying the country was doing much better than Europe had in confronting the pandemic.