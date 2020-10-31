Car Caravans to Support Trump Expected Sunday

NEW YORK -

Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:35 pm |

A caravan of vehicles make their way along the Interstate 205 South freeway during the “Oregon for Trump 2020 Labor Day Cruise Rally,” at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City, Ore., Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Arellano)

With only days left before Election Day, supporters of President Trump are organizing vehicle caravans to circle the interstate highways across the country as a sign of support for Trump’s re-election, including a procession in the New York City area.

Trump supporters plan to gather on Sunday, Nov. 1, just two days before the nation chooses their leader on Nov. 3, in a show of solidarity and strength. Motorists will gather in numerous geographic locations and travel together, displaying signs and flags in support of President Trump’s re-election campaign.

The organizers, who bill themselves as “MAGA Drag Interstate” write that they “hope to spread a message of hope, unity, and patriotism,” and “will gather together and organize into rolling flag parade caravans within their States.”