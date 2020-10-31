Break-in at Boro Park Yeshiva

BROOKLYN -

Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 pm |

The New York City Police Department reported that an unidentified male broke into Yeshiva Meor Hachaim at 1315 43 Street in Boro Park at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, and stole approximately $1000 plus eight cellphones before fleeing on foot.

Surveillance photos showed the perpetrator to be a light-skinned adult male, thin build and last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, gray pants, black and white sneakers, gray winter hat and a white mask.

The NYPD asked that anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are strictly confidential.