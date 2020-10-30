REMINDER: Summer Time Ends Motzoei Shabbos

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:01 am |

Summer time will end on the East Coast at 2 a.m. on Motzoei Shabbos, when clocks will be turned back an hour.

DST began on March 8, 2020, and is scheduled to recommence on March 14, 2021 (1 Nisan 5781).

Most European countries, as well as Israel, changed their clocks last Motzoei Shabbos.

In the U.S., each time zone switches at a different time, while in the EU, all time zones change at the same moment.

Since 2005, daylight saving time has begun the second Sunday in March and ended the first Sunday in November.

Daylight saving time covers close to eight months, or about 65 percent of the year.

Many fire departments encourage people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks because the bi-annual DST change provides a convenient reminder.