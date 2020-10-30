Poll Shows Yamina Steady, Biting Into the Likud

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 5:59 am |

Yamina Party chairman Naftali Bennett speaking in the Knesset. (Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL)

The right-wing Yamina Party is again cutting into the Likud’s lead, a week after polling showed the Likud recovering some of its losses, at Yamina’s expense.

According to a new poll released Friday by Maariv, if new elections were held today, the Likud would still remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 28 seats.

While down from its current 36 seats, this also marks a decline over last week’s Maariv poll, which showed the Likud winning 30 seats.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, also found Yamina rising from 20 seats in last week’s poll to 21 this Friday. The party currently has five seats in the current Knesset.

The center-left Yesh Atid-Telem alliance, which currently has 16 seats, fell one mandate this week, sliding from 18 seats in last week’s poll to 17.

The Blue and White party received ten seats in the new poll, compared to nine in last week’s survey.

The Joint List of Arab parties has stabilized at twelve seats, after falling sharply in recent weeks. The party has fifteen in the current Knesset.

Among the chareidi factions, Shas is projected to retain its nine seats, while United Torah Judaism gained one seat in this poll, rising to eight seats.

Yisrael Beytenu rose from eight seats last week to nine, while Meretz fell from seven to six.

Labor, Derech Eretz, Gesher, the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The poll also found that between Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, voters prefer Netanyahu by a margin of 30 points, with 65% preferring Netanyahu, compared to 35% who prefer Bennett.