NEW YORK -

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:08 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at news conference in June. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan/File)

In a conference call on Friday afternoon, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he is relaxing the restrictions in COVID-19 red zones, and will allow schools to open provided that all students are tested beforehand.

In addition, he will allow restaurants in New York City to resume indoor dinign at 50% capacity.