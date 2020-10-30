630 New Coronavirus Cases; Death Toll Passes 2,500

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:07 am |

A healthcare worker adjusts his protective gear at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center set up at in Yerushalayim. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A total of 630 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel on Thursday, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday morning. Israel’s death toll reached 2,511 Friday morning, the ministry reported.

The percentage of tests conducted Thursday which came back positive fell to 1.8%, down from 2.1% on Wednesday and 2.2% on Tuesday.

The number of new recoveries outpaced the number of newly diagnosed cases Thursday, with 1,451 new recoveries reported. Since the pandemic began, 313,590 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in Israel.

738 patients are currently being treated in hospitals. 410 patients are listed in serious condition, and 101 in moderate condition.

There are currently 190 patients on respirators.