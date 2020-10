(Reuters) -

Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 7:17 am |

A view of Moderna headquarters on May 8, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it was actively preparing to launch its coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is currently being tested in a large human trial.

Moderna has finished enrolling participants for a 30,000-volunteer study that is testing whether the vaccine can help prevent COVID-19.