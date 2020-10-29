Herzog Got No Response from Corbyn on Antisemitism

YERUSHALAYIM -

Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog welcomed the British Labour party’s decision on Thursday to suspend its former leader Jeremy Corbyn following the release of a report on anti-Semitism during his tenure.

Herzog said his own experience with Corbyn supported the findings against him.

When Herzog headed the Israeli Labor party, which had ties to the British version, he invited Corbyn to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Yerushalayim.

“He never responded to me just like he didn’t respond to my request as chairman of the [Jewish] agency to eradicate anti-Semitism in his party. The disregard and unreceptiveness were apparent,” Herzog wrote on Twitter.

“The decision by the Labour Party today is an important milestone in eradicating the affliction of hatred and anti-Semitism in a historic and very important party in Britain. This is an important milestone for the entire world in removing anti-Semitism from the political game.”

In 2018, Israel’s Labor party severed relations with Corbyn, accusing him of sanctioning anti-Semitism and showing hatred towards Israeli policies.

“It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour party UK,” then-Israeli Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay wrote in a letter to Corbyn, distributed to the media.