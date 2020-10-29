Some Business Travelers from Red Countries to be Allowed Entry

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:26 pm |

Arriving at Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

Israel continued its fine-tuning of easements in travel restrictions on Thursday, as the Economy Ministry announced that foreign business travelers from red countries (withy high pandemic rates) will be allowed to enter Israel the country under certain conditions.

Business people who are not Israeli citizens can now apply for permission to travel to Israel for up to four days to hold business meetings in cases where the visit is “essential to the economy.”

A Ministry stipulated that the visit should “go beyond the interest represented by the applicant” and that permits will only be granted “in cases where the business meeting cannot be held virtually in order to allow the continued functioning of Israeli companies and to prevent damage to the economy during the coronavirus era.”

Those who qualify will be required to take a coronavirus test and present their negative results on arrival.

Until now, only business people from green countries, with low levels of coronavirus, could enter Israel.