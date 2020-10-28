Politicians Condemn Anti-Semitic Vandalism in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:50 pm |

Congressman Rose, State Senator Felder, Councilman Deutsch and Councilman Yeger at a press conference condemning hateful graffiti in Gravesend, Brooklyn. October 28th, 2020. (Councilman Deutsch).

After anti-Semitic graffiti against Syrian Jews was found at popular kosher eatery Very Juice café in Gravesend on October 27th, elected officials gathered to condemn the hateful vandalism.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes, Congressman Max Rose, State Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz, Councilman Chaim Deutsch, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Sephardi community leaders and other concerned citizens and community members stood together to denounce the rise of anti-Semitism and the broader surge of hate crimes against religious and ethnic minorities in recent years.

Councilman Deutsch noted the graffiti was found on the second anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting, the worst act of violence against Jews to have occurred in American history.

“Just yesterday, we commemorated two years since the devastating “Tree of life” synagogue massacre that killed eleven of our Jewish brethren. Since then, we have seen steadily rising hate crimes numbers across the country and the world, but particularly here in New York City. Antisemitic graffiti isn’t just about graffiti – it’s a symptom of the hatred and bigotry that feels overwhelming at times here in Brooklyn. Whether it is violent assaults, disgusting vandalism, or even governmental policies, we cannot and will not be silent,” said Councilman Chaim Deutsch.

“I’m disgusted by this vile hatred. I’m disgusted that our beautiful community would be targeted with this vicious act. Antisemitism is not a new disease, but it is so clear that it is spreading, in no small part due to the harsh and dangerous light being shined on our community by the highest levels of government,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger.

“The hate that we saw scrawled on the window of this cafe is only the latest example of the inexcusable anti Semitic hate that we have seen and continue to see in this city. This vile hatred can never have a place in our neighborhood nor anywhere in this world,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eisenstein.

“As we have seen from the rise in violent antisemitic incidents in recent years, rhetoric has consequences. We need to stand up, speak out and show that we will not allow hatred to fester unchecked, whether in the form of hateful vandalism at a beloved small business, online or a Proud Boys banner unfurled over Bay Ridge. Hate has no place in Brooklyn or in our neighborhoods. Today, I am in solidarity with the Jewish community in denouncing the vile and disgusting vandalism,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.

“The Jewish community has gone through far too much in the past few years,” said Congressman Max Rose, a Jewish Army combat veteran. “From an onslaught of violence last winter to the desecration of the Shore Parkway Jewish Center earlier this month, to the disgusting, reprehensible and anti-Semitic vandalism scrawled on this business. We must always unite as a community and stand against those who would seek to harm us, divide us, and incite hate. And we must continue to call for action, not words, until every community in New York feels safe in this city.”

“Hatred directed at Jewish people and any other group has no place in our community and will not deter us from our larger mission of increasing tolerance and understanding among all who live and work here,” said Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz (D-Brooklyn).