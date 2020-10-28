844 New Cases in Israel With a 2.2% Positivity Rate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 3:22 am |

Magen David Adom worker wearing protective clothing outside the coronavirus unit at Shaare Zedek hospital in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning that 844 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday after 38,840 tests conducted showing a positivity rate of 2.2%.

There are 453 patients hospitalized in serious condition, with 196 of them on ventilators.

After 24 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday alone, the death toll from the virus has reached 2,483.

There are currently 12,768 coronavirus cases.

The decrease in test positivity is likely due in part to the loosening of Health Ministry criteria on who may request a coronavirus test.

After the government decided earlier to allow first and second graders to study three days a week, and in small groups as of Sunday, some local and regional governments have announced they would be providing schooling for grades one to four for at least five day a week.

But not all municipalities have the budget and teachers’ unions have also said they would oppose the move leaving parents uncertain if they would be able to return to work.