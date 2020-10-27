Bnei Brak Declared ‘Green’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:36 am |

Israeli police officers at a checkpoint located at the entrance to Bnei Brak, last week. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Bnei Brak was officially defined as a green city on Tuesday morning.

According to Health Ministry data, only 35 new cases have been registered in the city in the last two days. In addition, the rate of positive tests in the city is only 3%.

Over the past months, the Bnei Brak municipality has waged an ongoing battle to eradicate the coronavirus from the city streets, while taking into account the chareidi lifestyle of the city’s residents.

The municipality increased enforcement, significantly strengthened the information system, conducted extensive inspections for all city residents – the highest rate in Israel at over 70% of residents – and worked in cooperation with the Rabbanim to mobilize the general public and ensure they follow the guidelines.

Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein: “This morning we mark another significant milestone in our fight against the coronavirus. The residents of Bnei Brak are already learning battle strategies against the virus. With siyatta d’Shmaya, we have worked together with them in order to defeat the second wave. We will continue. We are making every effort to help the business owners and parents in the city who are still affected by the virus, and together with all our residents, we will daven and do everything to keep the city green.”