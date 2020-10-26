Tel Aviv – Dubai Starting December 2

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:20 pm |

Interior of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. (Skatebiker)

Israelis will be able to book direct flights to Abu Dhabi starting on December 2, Globes reported on Monday.

Israir Airlines beats out Arkia, Emirates and Etihad Airways, all of whom are revving up for January.

Dubai allows tourists to enter without going into isolation, on condition they present a negative Covid-19 test result from 96 hours before the flight.

The anticipated influx of Israeli tourists should ease the impact of the pandemic on the UAE’s tourist industry, though it will at the same time its competition for Israeli travel dollars threaten Eilat’s hopes for winter tourism to revive its economy. Eilat relies on Israelis more than Europeans for winter tourism, especially this winter.

The three and a half hour flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai start from $280 and the carrier is also selling $500 packages including the flight and three nights in a five star hotel (such as the Hilton Habtoor or the Marriott Marquis).