Schools to Reopen Despite Heavy Criticism

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 4:27 pm |

Illustration of an empty classroom in Yerushalayim on October 21 2020. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The coronavirus cabinet decided on Monday to proceed with plans for the staggered reopening of school for first to fourth graders despite being lambasted as another example of the government’s inability to cope with the crisis.

The plan calls for the third and fourth grades to be divided into pods and resume studies five days a week from November 1, while first and second grades will be split into two groups that will alternate days of classroom schooling each three times a week. Children in fifth grade and above will continue remote learning, as best they can.

Haim Bibas, the head of the national mayors union, called the decision “entirely ludicrous and disconnected,” according to Army Radio.

“In practice, the students in first and second grades won’t go back to class on Sunday. An entire generation is being lost,” said Bibas, who is also the mayor of Modiin and an observer in the coronavirus cabinet for the local authorities.

Bibas said he pleaded with the ministers not to make hasty decisions Sunday that would be rejected by parents or make it hard for them to return to work.

To remedy the situation, he proposed shifting some of the responsibility to local authorities. “The time has come for them to give us the authority and we will present plans,” he said.

The former Education Ministry director general, Shmuel Abuav, who resigned in June, also criticized the plan.

“The most complicated age for remote learning is first and second grades,” he said. “They should have brought back grades 1-3 in ‘capsules’ and have grades 4-12 learn in school for half the week,” he told Army Radio on Monday.

The decision not to do so may have been based on financial considerations. Leaks to Hebrew media from Sunday’s coronavirus cabinet meeting quoted Prime Minister Netanyahu as saying the government cannot afford to split grades 1 and 2 into “capsules” or pods of fewer children.

Meanwhile, on Monday, after a seven-hour meeting, ministers in the coronavirus cabinet were leaning towards approval of the reopening of stores that do in-person business as early as next Sunday, according to media reports.

Though the proposal might have a majority, the Health Ministry is against it.

Meanwhile, on Monday, after a seven-hour meeting, the ministers approved the reopening of hairdressers, beauty salons, and other businesses that receive customers, but only one at a time, as of next Sunday.