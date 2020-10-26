NJ Aiming For 70% Covid-19 Vaccination Rate Once Available

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:15 pm |

New Jersey health officials said Monday they aim to have 70% of the state vaccinated for COVID-19 once a vaccine becomes available.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said such an effort would require about 81,000 per day over five days to be vaccinated. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, called on the federal government to fund a vaccination program. A vaccine could become available later this year or early next year, according to health officials.

A big hurdle, Persichilli said, will be building public confidence in the vaccine.

“We have to build trust,” she said.