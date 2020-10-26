David Greenfield Sitting Shiva for His Mother – Tuesday Only

BROOKLYN -

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:51 pm |

David Greenfield, CEO and Executive Director of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, and former New York City Councilman, is sitting shivah for his mother, Mrs. Sarah Greenfield, a”h, who was niftar last week Wednesday.

As Mr. Greenfield was traveling to Israel for the kevurah, shivah will be observed in New York for one full day only, Tuesday, and only via Zoom. Mr. Greenfield will not be able to receive in-person visitors.

The call-in hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Meeting ID: 848 5048 6429

Passcode 331413