Closed Midwood Yeshivah Says It Caught Inspectors Writing Erroneous Summons

BROOKLYN -

Monday, October 26, 2020 at 7:40 pm |

Yeshivat Shaare Torah on Coney Island Avenue. (Google Maps)

A Midwood yeshivah was nearly given a summons despite being closed, and City Hall then tried getting the yeshivah administrator to remove video of the incident from social media in exchange for dismissing the summons, the administrator said. The summons was ultimately dismissed.

The incident occurred Monday at Yeshivat Shaare Torah boys’ elementary school, on Coney Island Ave. near Ave. N, in a COVID-19 “red zone,” where schools may not be open. The school was closed, with just several staff members on site to do administrative work, when Rabbi Moshe Benayon, the administrative director of the four Shaare Torah schools, says he saw city inspectors writing up a summons outside. Rabbi Benayon asked them to come in and see that the school was in fact closed.

A video of the encounter taken by Rabbi Benayon and posted to social media, begins once two inspectors – it is not clear which city agency they are from – are inside the building. A female inspector says, “This is confusing.”

“It doesn’t sound confusing to me,” Rabbi Benayon replies. “It sounds that you’re just looking to give summonses. Because there’s no one in this building. You were here last week; there was no one here. Yet you were just writing up a summons outside.”

Rabbi Benayon then invites her and a male inspector to go upstairs and check the classrooms. The male inspector says, “Haven’t we been up there?” The female replies, “We checked everywhere.” And Rabbi Benayon says, “Yet you were still writing me a summons outside.”

Rabbi Benayon and the female inspector go upstairs, while the male remains downstairs. The woman looks around and says, “It looks good from here. Obviously, there’s nobody here.”

Throughout the encounter, the inspector appears perplexed as to what to do, now that she sees there are no students in the school.

The conversation continues:

Rabbi Benayon: “So why are you writing me a summons?”

Female Inspector: “Please don’t record me.”

Rabbi Benayon: “I have to record you because you were giving me a summons outside. How can I not record you? If I wouldn’t have opened the door, you would have put a summons on my door.”

Female Inspector: “Because we have a list.”

Rabbi Benayon: “A list of what?”

Female Inspector: “We’re just verifying now if –“

Rabbi Benayon: “- you have a list of schools that are open?”

Female Inspector: “Yes.”

Rabbi Benayon: “So you have summons that you are writing before you’re even coming into the school. Because you just came into the school; there’s not one kid here.”

Female Inspector: “See, this is the thing, which you guys are not understanding. Three weeks ago, orders went out, stating that whatever schools [are] open must close, because this is a red- and orange-zone area. So we revisit these schools. If we find that these schools are open, summonses go out.”

Rabbi Benayon: “But why were you writing a summons outside, though – there’s nobody in here?”

The woman then turns to the male inspector, who was on the phone, presumably with a boss, and asks what the person on the phone had said. The man replied that, “She wants to know why they are open.”

Rabbi Benayon then says, “It seems like you guys have a list that you’re just coming around giving summonses to, whether we’re open or closed.”

The female inspector then asks the male inspector to tell the woman on the phone “that this gentleman is recording me,” and Rabbi Benayon again replies, “Yes, the whole conversation is being recorded.”

The female inspector takes the phone from the male inspector, and says “They say they’re [doing] administrative work, but there’s no kids at all in here.” She then cries to the woman on the phone, “He’s recording me,” and the male inspector asks Rabbi Benayon, “Why are you doing that?” Rabbi Benayon responds, “You were writing me a summons outside and we’re closed; that’s why we’re doing it.” The female inspector again asks, “Sir can you please stop recording us? We’re trying to verify right now.”

Rabbi Benayon replies, “You don’t have to verify anything. You can give me the summons now and I’ll show this in court. We’ll have a field day. How’s that? … You guys came in here to give me a summons without even checking the facts, and then I’m wrong for recording? I’m going to save this one.”

The video ends at this point.

After video of the incident was publicized, Councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted, “This terror being inflicted on law-abiding New Yorkers by City Hall has sadly become standard. Here is a CLOSED school about to receive a summons. Fortunately, the Quota Agents were caught by school management. @NYCMayor de Blasio, this must stop NOW!!!”

Councilman Chaim Deutsch tweeted, “In the words of the inspector: they have a list of schools to issue summonses. They made ZERO attempt to confirm if the school was closed before writing the summons. (It WAS closed) This keeps happening – it’s not an isolated incident. Orthodox Jews continue to be targeted in NY.” Deutsch then wrote, “This should serve as a reminder of how important it is to respectfully but vigilantly record any interactions with inspectors. ”It is easier for us (@KalmanYeger, @SEichenstein, @NYSenatorFelder, and I) to fight these summonses when there is video evidence showing the misconduct.”

Rabbi Benayon subsequently told Hamodia that the inspectors did not hand him a summons, but that he saw a written-up summons in their car. After the video went viral, and elected officials tweeted about it, Rabbi Benayon says that City Hall had “a third party,” whom he declined to name, contact him to say that the city would remove the summons if he removed the video from social media. Rabbi Benayon says he replied that he will remove the video if the city opens his four schools.

In response to Hamodia’s request for comment on the incident, a City Hall spokesperson said that city inspectors are working to promote compliance with mandated closures and other requirements, including in schools. The spokesperson also said that the inspector checked the school building to determine whether there were children present and, finding none, did not issue a summons.

The spokesperson did not give Hamodia detailed responses to the specific allegations from Rabbi Benayon’s account – including that the inspectors appeared to be giving a summons before even verifying whether anyone was in the school; that even after the inspector saw and admitted that the building was empty, she seemed unsure of what to do, and did not immediately say there would be no summons; and that City Hall asked a third party to tell Rabbi Benayon they would remove the summons if he removed the video.

Since the shutdown in COVID-19 hotspots in parts of New York City were announced in the first week of October, there have been several incidents in which summonses were erroneously given before being rescinded.

Last week, a kosher café owner in Homecrest received a summons from a City Department of Consumer Affairs inspector simply for having his doors open to customers picking up takeout food. The previous week, two Queens yeshivos were cited by City Health Department inspectors for being open despite being in a yellow zone, in which schools are allowed to operate; and the State Health Department cited a Boro Park building-supply store, which is in fact an essential business. All were subsequently rescinded.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com