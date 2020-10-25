Monday Morning Rush Hour Disruptions Expected on Amtrak

NEW YORK -

An Amtrak train. (Illustrative: Pixabay)

MTA Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) advised customers to expect delays in service during the morning rush hour on Monday, Oct. 26, due to a delay of work to renew a complex of switches east of Penn Station, which is part of Amtrak’s program, begun in 2017, to renew all types of infrastructure at the station.

10 to15 minute systemwide delays are expected, along with the cancellation of 20 trains. MTA New York City Transit will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.

LIRR trains may arrive toward the southern end of Penn Station at platforms which are seldomly used by the LIRR.