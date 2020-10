YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:53 am |

On Motzei Shabbos, Israel turned back their clocks one hour to winter time, as daylight savings time ended. It will return on March 26, 2021/13 Nisan 5781.

For the next week, until the United States turns back their clocks to Standard Time, there will be a hour less difference between Israel and U.S. times. (For the Eastern Time Zone, the difference for this week will be 6 hours, and will revert back to 7 hours next Motzoei Shabbos, Nov. 1, at 2:00 a.m.)