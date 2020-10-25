Entry Ban Lifted for Some Business Class

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:44 pm |

Flight crew members at Ben Gurion Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Israeli government announced on Sunday a partial lifting of the pandemic entry ban, to allow businesspeople with special permits coming to Israel from “green” low infection countries, Globes reported.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry said: “Entry to Israel will be possible only for visitors whose contribution to Israeli companies or the economy is vital and only in situations where it is not possible to conduct virtual meetings. This is in order to allow the continued proper functioning of Israeli companies and to prevent damage to them or the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.”

During the past several months, only non-passport holders with a special permit to enter Israel have been allowed into the country such as those visiting family for an event or on compassionate grounds, students, medical tourists, sport teams playing in European competitions, and diplomats.

Businesspeople who come in on the special permits will not require a negative Covid-19 test and will not need to self-isolate. They can stay in the country for up to seven days.

The permits will be made available only to those who were not in a red high infection country prior to their flight to Israel. Visitors traveling to Israel on a connection flight via a red high infection country can enter Israel providing they were at the airport for less than 12 hours and did not leave the airport (for example people coming to Israel via Turkey).