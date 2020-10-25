Further Drop in Number of New Cases in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6:00 am |

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus seen outside a nursing home in Yerushalayim last week. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel has recorded a further drop in the number of new and serious coronavirus cases, health officials said on Motzoei Shabbos.

The Health Ministry said that 692 tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, after 27,481 tests had been conducted, with a positivity rate of 2.5%.

The number of patients hospitalized in serious condition has decreased further and now stands at 552, of whom 218 are ventilated.

Meanwhile, Israel’s coronavirus taskforce manager said Sunday that he will recommend that the government does not ease the nationwide lockdown further until more members of the public get tested for coronavirus.

“We have 70,000 daily tests at our disposal, so take advantage of them, what do we get from being stuck with 20,000 [test]?” Gamzu said. “I am considering stopping further steps [to ease the lockdown] if there are not enough tests in the State of Israel, if people do not go enough to get tested,” he said.

“I want every municipality to know that if they have 20 verified [cases], they should double that number by 100 and conduct 2,000 tests.”