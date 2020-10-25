Cabinet Approves Bahrain Accord, Knesset Vote Pending

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6:47 am |

National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat and Bahraini official bump elbows after signing a peace agreement in Manama, Bahrain, last week. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun/Pool)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet on Sunday approved Israel’s normalization accord with Bahrain, which now awaits Knesset ratification, a Knesset statement said.

The accord, signed at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 where the United Arab Emirates also established formal ties with Israel, was unanimously approved by the Cabinet, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio.

Bahrain’s Cabinet approved the accord on Oct. 19.

A Knesset spokesman said a date had yet to be set for a plenum vote on the accord with Bahrain. Israel and the UAE ratified their bilateral accord earlier this month.