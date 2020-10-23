Cash Toll Collection Returning to GW Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel

NEW YORK -

Friday, October 23, 2020 at 5:42 am |

Cars travel across the George Washington Bridge. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Port Authority announced that it will temporarily restore cash toll collection at the Lincoln Tunnel and upper level of the George Washington Bridge from next Monday. Drivers are encouraged to use exact change and wear a face covering if they intend to pay cash to help minimize contact at the toll booths.

The Holland Tunnel will remain cashless permanently as the installation of a more sophisticated, modern, all-electronic tolling technology will be completed in the next sixty days. At the Holland Tunnel, motorists with E-ZPass will experience no change and continue to use any open toll lane to have the toll debited from their prepaid E-ZPass account. For motorists without E-ZPass, an image of the vehicle’s license plate will be captured and a payment notice of the toll will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. Motorists billed by mail will pay the amount of the standard cash toll; no additional fees will be charged.

There are no changes to the toll operations at the Port Authority’s three Staten Island crossings (the Goethals and Bayonne bridges and Outerbridge Crossing) and the George Washington Bridge’s Palisades Interstate Parkway toll lanes, which have fully upgraded to cashless tolling.

Any discount programs that require in-person administration by toll attendants, such as the carpool discount program, will be reinstated at the upper level of the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel while those toll booths are staffed.