Two Rockets Fired from Gaza, No Injuries Reported

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:53 pm |

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome on November 13, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, one of which was intercepted on Thursday night, according to a statement from the IDF.

The second projectile apparently landed in an open field, causing no harm.

Video footage on social media appears to show Iron Dome anti-rocket missiles being fired over the city of Ashkelon, where air raid sirens were heard and residents rushed to bomb shelters.

Explosions were also heard in the city, which usually attend an interception, but not always.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries have been reported.