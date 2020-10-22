Lebanon’s Hariri Vows to Form New Government Quickly, Stop Economic Collapse

BEIRUT -

Lebanese Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri, walks after being named Lebanon’s new prime minister at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 22, 2020. (REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri pledged on Thursday to quickly form a new government of specialists that would enact reforms and stop the country’s economic collapse.

Hariri will face major challenges navigating Lebanon’s power-sharing politics and forming a cabinet.

A new government will also have to contend with a COVID-19 surge and the fallout of the huge August explosion at Beirut port that killed close to 200 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Sunni leader Hariri’s last coalition government was toppled almost exactly a year ago as demonstrations against Lebanon’s ruling elite gripped the country.