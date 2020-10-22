Israel, Bahrain Sign Deal for Regular Passenger Flights

YERUSHALAYIM -

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani shows the signed an agreement with an Israeli delegation led by Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat in Manama, Bahrain, Sunday. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

Israel and Bahrain have signed a formal deal for regular flights between the countries, the Transportation Ministry said Thursday, weeks after the Arab country agreed to normalize ties with Israel.

According to the deal, the countries can each operate up to 14 weekly passenger flights between Ben Gurion airport and Bahrain International Airport, in addition to unlimited flights between Manama and Eilat. In addition, up to five weekly cargo flights will be allowed. The flights will start in the coming weeks.

This deal comes just two days after Israel signed a historic aviation agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

The aviation agreements with Bahrain and the UAE were signed following the agreements signed at the White House in September between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. As part of the agreements, it was decided to establish regular flights between the countries.