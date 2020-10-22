Estonia Puts Hezbollah on Terrorism List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:11 pm |

The seat of the Parliament of Estonia in Toompea Castle in the capital Tallinn. (Kaupo Kalda)

Estonia has joined a group of western countries in designating the Lebanese militia Hezbollah a terrorist entity, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

Sanctions will include barring entry into Estonia to any member or affiliate of the group “whose activity supports terrorism,” without differentiating between Hezbollah’s military wing and its political wing.

“Hezbollah poses a considerable threat to international — and thereby Estonian — security,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

With this decision, the small East European country joins the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania and others who have officially recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and applied sanctions.