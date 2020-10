YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:37 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Mashgiach, Harav Aharon Chodosh, shlita, senior Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim, who is in serious condition, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rebbe is hospitalized, and is on a ventilator.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Refael Aharon Dovid ben Tziviah Leah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.