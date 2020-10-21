Serious Cases in Israel Below 600; Only 1,165 New Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 3:56 am |

Ziv hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the coronavirus ward of the Ziv medical center in Tzfas, on Sunday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 1,165 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The number of serious coronavirus cases now stands at 591, of whom 229 are ventilated. The last time the number of serious cases was under 600 was several weeks ago.

41,193 tests were conducted Tuesday, putting the contagion rate at below 3%.

The official death toll has increased to 2,278, after seven patients passed away in the past 24 hours.

The tally of active cases now stands at 21,010, almost one third from the same figure reported over two weeks ago.