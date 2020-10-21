Gov. Cuomo Expected to Make Changes to Red Zone Restrictions

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:33 am |

People wait in line to have swab samples taken for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing center in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, last week. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to make changes on Wednesday to the restrictions in the “red zones” across New York, News12 reported.

The change comes on the heels of ramped-up enforcement in several counties.

The effort to target those “red zones” or “micro-clusters” has yielded good results to the point that the state this week will “announce changes to the zones,” currently under stricter limits for gatherings, schools and businesses.

Cuomo also said that the 14-day restrictions set to expire this week will become even more targeted, tackling the spread street to street.

Cuomo said that New York has been doing better than many other states because the high level of testing allows the state to respond to the “micro-clusters.”

“The micro-cluster approach, first of all, targets the outbreak sooner and faster and tighter, and the restrictions are only neighborhood-wide,” Cuomo said in a telephone conference call with reporters.

But he expressed concern about managing the vaccination program in the winter, saying the federal strategy may leave states to run the vaccination programs on their own. For New York, that would mean obtaining, storing and administering 20 million vaccines — or maybe even 40 million if two doses are required — for all its residents.