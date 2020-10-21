Cuomo Adds Arizona, Maryland to NY’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory; No Areas Are Removed

NEW YORK -

An empty airport terminal is seen during the coronavirus pandemic, at New York’s JFK International Airport in New York, May 19. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that Arizona and Maryland have been added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

The full, updated travel advisory list includes: Alaska; Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; Colorado; Delaware; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Illinois; Indiana; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia and Wyoming.

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Monday is 2.91% – down from 3.31% the day before.