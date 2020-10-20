Israel’s COVID-19 Vaccine Named Brilife

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Israel Institute for Biological Research of Nes Ziona announced the name for its coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Pronounced bree-life, the name combines”Br” for the word briut, “il” for for Israel, and “life,” according to director-general Prof. Shmuel Shapira.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on his visit to the institute on Sunday was told that Phase 1 human trials are scheduled for the end of the month.

The human trials are expected to take place at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem and Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. At first, 100 healthy volunteers will be tested, then if all proceeds well, a further 1,000 people are expected to take part in a Phase 2 study in spring.