YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 6:40 pm |

Southern Israel was under attack on Tuesday night as an Iron Dome interceptor shot down a rocket fired out of Gaza.

Air raid sirens sounded in towns in the Gaza periphery, including Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz. The military later confirmed the reports of an attack.

Channel 12 said that at least one rocket was seemingly downed near Sderot. A security video shows what appears to be an Iron Dome interceptor missile sent skyward.

No injuries have been reported. Details as they emerge.