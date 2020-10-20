Citation for Boro Park Building Supply Store Rescinded

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 4:52 pm |

After receiving a “Statement of Charges” this morning from the New York City Department of Health for being open in a “red zone”, Boro Park Lumber, which supplies building supplies for contractors, received a letter confirming they were rescinding the violation with the explanation that they were permitted to be open for operation.

“As a building supply store, your business is considered an essential business that is, in fact, permitted to continue operating.

Businesses have been complaining that various city agencies have been flooding the neighborhood and issuing summonses for violating the governor’s Executive Order despite the fact that some of the businesses are permitted to remain open.