Yerushalayim Hospital Hosts Chuppah of COVID-19 Patient’s Son

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:35 am |

The chuppah of the son of a seriously ill patient at the Hadassah Medical Center in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Hadassah Medical Center)

A chareidi man hospitalized with the coronavirus was granted the rare chance to take part in his son’s chuppah after the Hadasah Ein Kerem hospital in Yerushalayim hosted the chuppah on its grounds, beneath the man’s hospital room window.

The chuppah, held Sunday afternoon, was set up on the hospital campus. The chassan and kallah were surrounded by their guests, a handful of family members wearing masks.

Looking on from a window above the chuppah was the chassan‘s father, 56, who has been hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19 since September.

The noted Yad Avraham chessed organization, a medical volunteer organization, helped organize the wedding.

The hospital said that Sunday’s chuppah was held in accordance with all Health Ministry guidelines.

Hospitals around the world have looked for creative ways to circumvent the often heartbreaking challenges posed by the disease, which has divided grandchildren from grandparents, prevented final family visits to hospitals and drastically changed major life events.

While daily infections have declined in Israel, restrictions are still in place, including on gatherings, which are limited to 20 people outdoors and 10 indoors.