Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein Reaches Out to Governor Cuomo

Monday, October 19, 2020 at 8:24 am |

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein urging Governor Cuomo to start a dialogue with his community.

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, who represents the Boro Park and Midwood communities, released a video imploring the governor to lower the rhetoric and tone of his comments concerning the COVID uptick in the areas he represents, and to work with community leaders to improve the situation for his constituents.

Assemblyman Eichenstein expressed the grievances that residents of these neighborhoods have, decrying the sharp language used against “Ultra-Orthdox” Jews living there, and stating that words like those used would never be tolerated if used against other groups.

He also encouraged the residents of these neighborhoods to comply with the health guidelines of the state, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing wherever possible.