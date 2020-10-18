Israel to Require 14-Day Isolation for Travelers From the U.K.

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -

An aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in west London. (Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Israel will require incoming travelers from the United Kingdom to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival under new coronavirus guidelines from the end of the week, it was confirmed on Sunday.

The infection rate in the U.K. has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce tighter restrictions and local lockdowns.

The U.K. had been one of 31 “green” countries from which travelers who meet a series of special requirements could enter Israel without a mandatory quarantine period.

The U.K.’s status will change to “red” on Oct. 23, health ministry information showed.

The health ministry identifies some 185 other countries and localities as red, implying high infection rates. Incoming Israeli travelers are also subject to mandatory self-isolation.

On Sunday, Israel began rolling back a second-wave lockdown that has helped reduce new cases. The country has closed its borders to most non-Israelis.