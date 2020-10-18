Israel, Bahrain Sign Peace Agreement

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:58 pm |

Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat and Bahraini official bump elbows after signing a peace agreement in Manama, Bahrain, Sunday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool)

Representatives of the Israeli and Bahraini governments have signed an agreement declaring that they have made peace and established formal diplomatic relations.

At a ceremony in the capital Manama on Sunday evening, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani signed eight bilateral agreements, including a “Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke by phone with the Bahraini Foreign Minister and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, shortly before the historic ceremony.