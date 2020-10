YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 3:33 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz was admitted to hospital Sunday morning after reportedly feeling unwell.

In August, Gantz was hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan and successfully underwent a back surgery due to a herniated disc he sustained from his days in the IDF.

It is yet unclear what has caused his hospitalization at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

He was released a short while later, after undergoing tests.